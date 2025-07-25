Laila Majnu Director Sajid Ali Reveals the Reason Behind Casting Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the Romantic Saga

Over the years, Laila Majnu has attained the status of cult, and for the very right reasons. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri, the iconic film made the audience feel the beauty of love, loss and tragedy. Recently, Laila Majnu director Sajid Ali revealed the reason behind casting Avinash and Triptii, and also shared how they brought authenticity to their individual characters. Sajid Ali says, “We knew right from the start that we needed fresh faces - people who could completely disappear into the characters without the baggage of stardom. But even then, we didn’t expect the process to take so long. We auditioned close to a thousand actors over a span of years. It was exhaustive, but we weren’t willing to settle. We were looking for a certain rawness, a certain honesty.”

Speaking about Avinash Tiwary, he adds, “Avinash had this quiet intensity. When he performed, you could feel something bubbling just beneath the surface - he had the emotional range and physicality we needed for someone who would eventually become “Majnu”. His transformation felt real, not performed.” “Triptii, on the other hand, brought spontaneity, freshness, and a sharp emotional intelligence. She didn’t over-rehearse, and that’s what made her performance so alive. Often her first take would be the one we kept. She understood Laila’s contradictions - her impulsiveness, her rebellion, her vulnerability - with incredible instinct,” he adds.

“Together, they created something beautiful and tragic. Their chemistry was born not from trying to be romantic, but from surrendering to the characters’ inner chaos,” he concludes. In 2024, Laila Majnu witnessed a grand re-release on popular demand from the audience. The heartfelt storyline, impactful performances and spot-on direction pulled the crowd to the theatres, and got the film its much-deserved due. Packed with love, madness, heart and tragedy, Laila Majnu made audiences feel that all-consuming love may not be easy at all, but it’s absolutely worth it!