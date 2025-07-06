Lainey Wilson opens up about the key rule behind her strong bond with fiance Devlin 'Duck' Hodges

Washington [US], July 6 : Lainey Wilson has revealed the key to keeping her relationship with fiance Devlin Duck Hodges strong.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the country singer opened up about how they make it work, even with busy schedules and time apart.

"You have to definitely carve out the time," she shared. "It has to be something that you're very aware of, and you're like, 'Okay, I've got a day off here in 10 days. I've got to dedicate that day to spend time with my person," Wilson told PEOPLE.

The singer said she and Hodges always try to enjoy the moments they get to spend together. "We both need that and deserve that, and it's always great. We just try to soak up those moments as best as we possibly can," she added.

Wilson described Hodges as her "best friend" and praised him for his support.

"He is one of the purest hearts and people that I have ever met," she said. "He is my biggest cheerleader. We don't really play by the rules."

Their relationship, she said, is different from a typical one. "We don't get to see each other all the time, and I do live a lot of my life on the road, so we're also kind of figuring it out as we go, which is fun," Wilson explained.

Despite their busy lives, the couple is doing well. Wilson said it's been "easy" to keep their connection strong.

Wilson and Hodges started dating in 2021 but kept it private. They went public in May 2023 at the ACM Awards when Hodges walked the red carpet with Wilson, reported PEOPLE.

