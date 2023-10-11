Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Karisma Kapoor describes her grandparents Raj Kapoor, Krishna Kapoor as fashion icons

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Apart from her acting skills, Karisma Kapoor has always been looked upto for her fashion choices. From the early 90s to now, the elder daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, has never missed a chance to flaunt her fashion prowess.

Well, when it comes to dressing well, the Kapoor clan has undoubtedly proved that stylish genes do run in the family. Karisma believes the same.

While speaking to media on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Delhi, the 'Raja Hindustani' star recalled how her late grandparents left a profound impact on her with their style.

" I would honestly say my dadaji and my dadi (were the most fashionable members in my family)...they always wore white clothes. My dadi always wore white sarees...so my love for white came from there. And, of course, today it is my sister (who has been the most fashionable)," she said.

Karisma walked the ramp for 'Raw Mango' on Tuesday. She was seen in a golden jumpsuit with a half-black golden overcoat on it.

#WATCH | Delhi: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor enthralled the audience as she walked the ramp for Raw Mango's ‘Children of the Night’, the opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/IjH4VSPByS—(@ANI) October 10, 2023

Sharing her experience hitting the ramp, Karisma added "As an actor, we are used to being in front of the camera and not in front of the ramp. I have to admit we always feel a bit nervous before walking the ramp, of course, I have done my fair share of ramp walks but tonight was different. It was like we were flowing with fashion."

Actresses Saba Azad and Kalki were also a part of the opening show.

They all represented designer Sanjay Garg's collection 'Children of the Night'.

