Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Models blossom in Varun Bahl's 'Inner Bloom-Festive Edit' collection

New Delhi [India], October 12 : On Wednesday, ace designer Varun Bahl showcased his "Inner Bloom-Festive Edit' collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2023, and the runway came alive with a fusion of lush flora and fauna.

The collection celebrated the much-loved symbol of flowers, as Varun brought them to gorgeous life with exquisite 3-dimensional embroideries, opulent materials from the R|Elan range of versatile fabrics, and craftsmanship.

Models walked the ramp donning lehengas, cape sets, trouser suits adorned with exquisite 3-dimensional embroideries.

To add more grandeur to the collection, Varun added metallic accents, intricate bead work that featured the finest bugle and caviar beads, along with two cut seeds and sequins mirroring to bring the floral fantasy on the garments to life.

Have a look at his collection

On showcasing his collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2023, Varun said, "I have always believed that sustainability is the future of fashion, and it is my great pleasure to have associated with RIElan, for Lakme Fashion Week in Partnership with FDCI, this season. With the use of sustainable fabrics, we have created an absolute one-of-a-kind festive collection, and I am sure that the presentation piqued interest for the audiences that witnessed the collection live."

Varun's show received a grand response from the fashion lovers who attended day 2 of the Fashion Week in the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor