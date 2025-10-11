Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Crcle named winner at R|Elan Circular Design Challenge

New Delhi [India], October 11 : The third day of Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, held in New Delhi, saw designers from across the world present sustainable fashion ideas at the R|Elan™[?] Circular Design Challenge (CDC) in partnership with the United Nations in India.

This year's challenge featured six finalists, each bringing forward a story of innovation, sustainability, and social impact. The finalists competed for the Winner's and Runner-up titles in New Delhi on Friday, October 10, as part of the CDC Batch of 2025.

Crcle was named the winner of the challenge, while Golden Feathers secured the Runner-up position.

The winning label, Crcle, focuses on creating timeless and multifunctional garments using eco-friendly materials such as Weganool, a biodegradable plant-based textile, along with banana leather, stainless steel scraps, and deadstock fabrics.

Speaking about her win, Varshne B, Founder of Crcle, while speaking to ANI, said, "It's very surreal, I'm still processing this entire thing... I think more than challenging, I was enjoying the entire process. This is something that I've always wanted to do start my own brand, have my own collection. I was just living in the moment that my 13-year-old self's dream is finally happening."

Meanwhile, Golden Feathers, the Runner-up, presented a unique concept that turns butchery chicken waste into a renewable natural fibre. Their process replaces water-intensive cotton and polluting synthetics through a 27-step natural sanitisation method. The brand also collaborates with rural artisans, combining traditional craftsmanship with sustainable practices.

Talking about the recognition, Radhesh Agrahari, Co-founder of Golden Feathers, added, "Yeah, we feel proud that we have come so far with Golden Feathers. It's like this win is quite personal to me because it's been a family and a baby that I'm raising, and I'm just happy. I'm just being happy too much."

The R|Elan™[?] Circular Design Challenge aims to promote sustainability and circular fashion, encouraging young designers to explore eco-conscious materials and methods in their work.

The Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on October 12, featuring several designers and brands that focus on creativity, innovation, and sustainability in fashion.

