Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Mrunal Thakur's ramp walk in golden bodice outfit steals spotlight

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Actress Mrunal Thakur turned showstopper for Pankaj and Nidhi's collection titled 'Araquis' on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI, held in New Delhi on Saturday.

Design duo Pankaj & Nidhi presented 'Araquis' a collection that reimagines eveningwear through the lens of regal futurism and warrior elegance, according to a release.

The defining moment of the show came when Mrunal Thakur walked down the ramp in a sculpted, golden bodice layered with metallic textures that shimmered like molten armour.

The shoulders of the outfit rose into a commanding architectural form, exuding the look of a goddess.

Paired with a sleek black skirt and a high slit, Mrunal's ensemble showcased a perfect balance between beauty and power.

According to a press note shared by Lakme, 'Araquis' is imagined as attire for a sovereign world.

The silhouettes alternate between flowing gowns and structured jackets, fluid drapes and strong geometry, revealing both movement and might.

"Araquis was born from the idea of resilience, of beauty that protects," said Pankaj and

Nidhi, as quoted in a press note.

"We wanted to imagine what power would look like when expressed through grace.

The silhouettes are structured like armor, but within them lies fluidity, handwork and the

human touch," added Pankaj and Nidhi as quoted by the press release.

The Lakme Fashion Week, which began on October 8, will conclude on October 12, featuring several designers and brands that focus on creativity, innovation, and sustainability in fashion.

