Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 3: Bhumi Pednekar walks the ramp for Richa Khemka

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Friday afternoon made heads turn with her ramp walk at designer Richa Khemka's show on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024.

For her showstopper look, she wore a black gown that she paired with black heels. The plunging neckline with halter neck design of the outfit undoubtedly exuded oomph and style.

Take a look at her picture from the show.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the fashion gala, actresses Shefali Shah and Fatima Sana Shaikh walked the runway. While Shefali walked for David Abraham, Rakesh Thakore, and Kevin Nigli, Fatima turned showstopper for NIF (New York Institute of Fashion) talented students, Chetan Mali and Mahendra Choudhary.

Reflecting on her experience, Fatima shared, "It was very endearing to see all the designers. It's a great initiative. I love that it's their first show; they were quite nervous, just like leaves shaking in the wind. It was lovely to walk for them. I think the future is bright; it is nice to see all the young designers expressing their own voices.

"Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, she shared with ANI, "FDCI has given a great opportunity to young designers to showcase their talent, and I feel very fortunate to be a part of their journey."

When questioned about her off-screen fashion preferences, Fatima revealed, "Usually, I prefer to wear sarees, but I don't really follow any trends. Typically, by the time I hear about a trend, it has already passed," she chuckled.

Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on Sunday with Rohit Bal's finale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor