Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 4: Diana Penty blooms in rose pink lehenga

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Actor Diana Penty on Saturday made heads turn with her ramp walk at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 4.

Decked up in a rose pink lehenga, Diana appeared at the show as a showstopper for Romaa Agarwal.

Her handmade lehenga featured floral motifs, zardozi and sequins. She paired it with a stylish blouse with a plunging neckline.

After the show, Diana spoke with the media and talked about her experience walking the ramp on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI.

"I love this outfit. It's extremely beautiful. It gives fairytale vibes. The best part is that it is 100 per cent handmade. Over 12-20 karigars worked on the outfit for almost three months," she shared.

Diana also gave some fashion tips for brides-to-be.

"I love pastel colours...you know something like what I am wearing today is very much the colour palette that I would like to go with...Also, I don't think it's the right thing to say in fashion circles but it's important to be comfortable at your wedding. So choose something in which you would be able to spend the day and enjoy," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Shriya Saran turned showstopper for designer Payal Singhal on Day 3. Shriya walked for the designer's 25-year celebratory showcase, 'Tazhib', which draws inspiration from the Arabic art of gilding. However, instead of the usual walk, Shriya made a grand appearance, dressed in a stunning ivory and gold anarkali, and performed a graceful Kathak dance, inspired by 'Umrao Jaan', to the tune of "In Aankhon Ki Masti."

While speaking to ANI, Shriya shared her excitement about the performance. "When Payal said she's celebrating her 25 years, I'm like, wow, I have to be part of it. Then she said she wanted me to dance. I was really excited because I've learned dance in Delhi... and after that, I'm learning in Bombay. And when I was pregnant, I was learning dance. So dance is a very important part of my life. Today I performed on a sargam, which we made very modern with 'In Aankhon Ki Masti.' So it was really interesting to do something different."

When asked about her everyday style, Shriya laughed and said, "I am super lazy for everyday looks. It's the same white shirt and the same shorts that I wear every day or the same white kurta. So much so that my mom or my didi at home have to hide it so I don't find it. And even then, I go for the same one. Even if it's worn out, I still wear the same white shirt. Thank you so much."

