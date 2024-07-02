Lakshay Khurana explains why playing a negative role is 'much easier' for him

Mumbai, July 2 Actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays the lead role in the show 'Ishq Jabariya', shared that portraying a negative role is much easier for him than a positive one.

In his first positive role on Hindi television, Lakshay, who portrays Aditya in 'Ishq Jabariya', discussed his enthusiasm and the challenges he faced while taking on this project.

Lakshay said: "Playing a negative role is much easier for me than playing a positive one. In negative roles, I have a lot more freedom to explore and express the character. However, when playing a positive role, I have to be much more careful and thoughtful, especially in scenes where I need to show anger. There's always a fear that if I overdo it, the character might come across as negative."

"I find playing a negative character very comfortable. I can simply go on set, read my lines, and perform with ease. It's exciting, and I love it," he added.

"On the other hand, in my current show, 'Ishq Jabariya', I am playing a positive character, which I sometimes find challenging. The positive role requires more effort and precision from me, but I believe I am doing my best," concluded Lakshay.

'Ishq Jabariya' is a heartfelt love story centred around Gulki, a lively young woman aspiring to become an air hostess. Despite challenges with her strict stepmother, Gulki maintains a positive outlook. Along her journey, she encounters unexpected twists, potentially finding love in unforeseen places.

Featuring Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshya Khurana, this series promises a tale of strength, surprises, and the magic of love.

It airs on Sun Neo.

