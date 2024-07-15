Lakshay Khurana reveals personal connection with his role Aditya in 'Ishq Jabariya'

Mumbai, July 15 Actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays the lead role of Aditya in the show 'Ishq Jabariya', has opened up about how he relates to his character and connects it with his own life experiences.

Speaking about his character, Lakshay shared: “I really like my character Aditya in the show. There's a lot of depth in him because he has faced many emotional losses, just like I have. Aditya doesn't have a father, and I lost my father a few years ago.”

“Losing a father is a huge loss, and no one can replace a father's place in our life. Because of my own experiences, playing emotional scenes related to loss comes naturally to me,” he said.

The actor added: “Aditya's character has many different sides. Sometimes he's funny, and other times he gets angry. He's also emotional, and he can even take revenge. I enjoy this variety and find it interesting to play such a multifaceted character.”

'Ishq Jabariya' features Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshay in pivotal roles.

It is a heartwarming love story about Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a cheerful young woman who dreams of becoming an air hostess. Despite having a tough time with her mean stepmother, Gulki stays hopeful and positive. Her journey is full of surprises, and she might even find love in an unexpected place.

The show airs on Sun Neo.

