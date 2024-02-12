Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Hassan shine at the 'Teach for Change' fashion gala

Hyderabad, Feb 12 In a stunning display of style and altruism, actors Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran and Harshvardhan Rane took centre stage, sashaying down the ramp with grace and purpose at the 'Teach for Change' fundraiser fashion show.

The ninth edition of the 'Teach for Change's annual fundraiser which was held in Hyderabad on Sunday saw participation from fashion maestros Amit GT for women's wear, and Shashank Chelmilla for men's wear. This extravagant event, known for its blend of glamour and social impact saw a host of actors walking the ramp.

Sudheer Babu and Harshvardhan Rane headlined the men's segment, while Lakshmi Manchu opened the show for the women's segment.

Harshvardhan looked dapper in a red coat and black trousers. He rounded off the look with black sunglasses.

Shruti led the finale as the showstopper in a black outfit, and Shriya Saran made an impactful presence in a body hugging lavender-pink embellished gown.

Talking about her outfit, Lakshmi said: "I loved my outfit. It brought out my inner diva, it's a very chic out comfortable and every year that I walk down the ramp I see the millions of faces in the audience who come down every year to support me."

She wore a heavily embellished golden coloured gown, with a matching cape. For jewellery she wore a diamond neckpiece, with her hair tied in a bun.

Lakshmi added: "The commitment and the love that the sponsors show, my actor friend's show is phenomenal."

Speaking about Lakshmi's outfit, Amit GT, the co-designer for the show, said: "Lakshmi is wearing a golden Indo-western Lehenga which has feathers on the shoulder and drapes on both the sides. The lehenga skirt has a train at the back and embellishments on the side with intricate work. It's a very glamorous look and Lakshmi owns the look with ease. She looks like a modern-day monarch."

Speaking about his showcase, Amit GT shared: "I have curated the best of glamorous looks for 'Teach for Change' fundraiser fashion show. Feather embellishments, trains on the skirts, hoods, floral detailing with intricate thread and bead work."

"I would say most of these pieces are signature Amit GT looks with Indo-western lehengas and gowns with detachable overskirts. Very practical yet couture. I have used a lot of organzas which gives a feminine look. My clothes are for all body types and certainly inclusive, the aim is to make everyone feel beautiful in the clothes," he added.

The fashion show in its ninth edition is designed for a noble cause that will enable children across government schools to access quality education.

The 'Teach for Change' fundraiser has become synonymous with supporting impactful initiatives and this year is no different.

Other celebrities like Seerat Kapoor, Faria Abdullah, Avantika Mishra, Lekha Prajapati, Alekya Harika, Rashi Singh, Akshara Gowda, Ashok Galla, Pradeep Machiraju, Viraj Ashwin, Adith, Shiva Kandkuri and Parupalli Kashyap joined the walk to raise awareness for 'Teach for Change'.

