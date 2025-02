Lakshya and Sahher Bambba to Star in Aryan Khan's 'Stardom' On Netflix - Report

Aryan Khan is all set to step foot in Bollywood with his directorial debut, 'Stardom', on Netflix. The project has been on the horizon for quite some time and has got the netizens eagerly waiting to see the actors who will be headlining the much-awaited show. Reports have been rife that Lakshya and Sahher Bambba will be seen starring in Aryan Khan's directorial debut. However, there has been no confirmation on the same. Both actors are relatively new to the screens and will be seen bringing fresh perspectives to the highly-anticipated project.

As the newcomers are set to share the screenspace for the first time in 'Stardom', the OTT spectacle is poised to capture the attention of the audiences big time, and cement Sahher and Lakshya as promising young actors on the block. It is also being said that Aryan Khan desired to cast fresh new faces in 'Stardom', hence he chose to get Lakshya and Sahher Bambba on board.

While 'Stardom' will reportedly be headlined by Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, it is expected to feature several big names from Bollywood. Reportedly, stalwarts including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh will be seen as a part of the series. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh will feature in key roles, while Karan Johar will make an extended cameo appearance.

Aryan Khan's 'Stardom' has been in the news for a period. Now, with the update of the star cast, the excitement surrounding Aryan's directorial debut has sky-rocketed among the netizens, who are eagerly waiting for more deets about the series! Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the title of Aryan Khan's directorial debut on Monday. The actor revealed at the Next on Netflix event that the show backed by his production house Red Chillies Entertainment will be titled The B***ds of Bollywood.