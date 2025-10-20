Lakshya Lalwani Opens Up on Bedhadak and Dostana 2 Being Shelved: ‘I Felt Blank and Numb’

Lakshay Lalwani, has worked in industry from long time, but he got clicked after featuring in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He recently opened about loosing on two major projects opposite two leading actress of bollywood. Lakshay was up to work opposite Bedhadak opposite Shanaya Kapoor and Gurfateh Pirzada, and Collin D’Cunha's Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor.

After headlining Porus until 2018, Lakshya signed a three-film deal with Dharma Productions following a lengthy audition. Despite this, both films were soon shelved. Lakshya recounted on Raj Shamani’s podcast that he felt numb and passive after the setbacks. He added that he never doubted himself, believing his acting career arose serendipitously through hard work rather than by design.



Lakshya reflected on the shelving of his film, stating he couldn't blame anyone and believed it happened for a reason. He maintained unwavering self-belief and worked hard throughout Covid. He focused on his routine: voice training, scene study, gym workouts, and watching movies, telling himself it wasn't his fault. He avoided contacting his father in Delhi, fearing he'd be scared.

Lakshya recalled being offered a TV show after "Porus" with a high daily rate, tempting his father. However, Lakshya remained determined to become a movie star, questioning why he couldn't succeed when others did. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey replaced Kartik Aaryan as the lead in "Dostana 2," marking his first Dharma film, while Lakshya remained in the project.