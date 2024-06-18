Lakshya packs a punch in adrenaline-pumping first track from 'Kill'

Mumbai, June 18 The makers of 'Kill' starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal unveiled the first song from the film titled 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' on Tuesday.

The four-minute Punjabi track is composed and written by Shashwat Sachdev, with vocals by Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Sanj V., and Shashwat Sachdev.

The song celebrates Punjabi music with a touch of pop with debutant Lakshya packing a punch in an intense fight sequence.

It follows Army commando Amrit (Lakshya) as he races against time aboard a New Delhi-bound train for his true love Tulika (Tanya Maniktala). As the journey unfolds, he faces unexpected challenges.

Sharing her thoughts on the song, producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said: "A film like 'Kill' with so much energy and emotion needed a song to match. 'Kaawaa Kaawaa' is an adrenaline-pumping anthem, complimented by a blend of traditional Punjabi beats. The film and the lyrics both tell how far one will go fighting for his love."

"I’m truly grateful to Shashwat, Sudhir, and Sanj, and our hero’s war chant," added the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

Producer Karan Johar said: "'Kaawaa Kaawaa' is one of my favourite songs from the film. It’s intense and gets you moving right away. Shashwat, Sudhir, and Sanj have brought the song to life with a mix of Punjabi and pop music. I can’t wait for people to hear and enjoy it."

Lyricist and music composer Shashwat said, "It has been an honour to compose music for this film. I’m grateful to the makers for their trust in me. Collaborating with Sudhir and Sanj has been fantastic -- they're both very talented. Together, we've created a new-age Punjabi anthem infused with elements of pop and are looking forward to everyone’s response to it."

The film also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Adrija Sinha, and Akshay Vichare in key roles roles.

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, ‘Kill’ is scheduled to release on July 5.

