Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan 2024: Massive Crowd On Second Day as Ganesh Chaturthi Commences

Devotees flocked to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai early this morning to partake in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The iconic Ganesh idol, housed at the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, is a central attraction during this vibrant festival, drawing thousands of worshippers seeking blessings from the revered deity.

On the evening of September 5, the first look of the Lalbaugcha Raja for this year's festival was unveiled, days ahead of the official Ganesh Chaturthi start. The grand reveal set the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai's most anticipated events.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been a symbol of faith and devotion since its inception in 1934. The idol and its celebrations are managed by the Kambli family, who have been custodians of this revered image for over 80 years.

This year's festivities have garnered significant attention, with numerous celebrities, including Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, visiting the mandal to offer their prayers and join the celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival commencing on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, began on Saturday, September 7.

This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence. The festival is marked by an outpouring of devotion and enthusiasm across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Homes and public pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals, as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals. As Ganesh Chaturthi unfolds, the joy and excitement of the festival are palpable. The celebratory spirit is evident in the bustling crowds, the colourful decorations, and the aromatic scent of festive sweets.

