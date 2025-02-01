'Lamborghini': Rohan Mehra and Riya Sharma shine in the romantic number

Mumbai, Feb 1 Rohan Mehra and Riya Sharma have come together for another romantic number, "Lamborghini". With Jordy Patel and Anushkaa Banerjee on the mic, Shabbir Ahmed is responsible for the soundscape.

The lyrics for "Lamborghini" have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed & Ajay Pal Sharma, whereas the music video has been helmed by Ramji Gulati.

Talking about "Lamborghini", Rohan Mehra said, "Lamborghini’ is an experience! From the beats to the visuals, everything about it screams high energy and style. Shooting this was an absolute blast, and I can’t wait for everyone to vibe with it.“

Meanwhile, Riya Sharma revealed "This song is pure fire! From the moment I heard it, I knew it was going to be a massive hit. The energy, the glamour, the vibe—it’s all next level. Dancing to ‘Lamborghini’ was an adrenaline rush, and I hope the audience feels the same thrill watching it.“

Additionally, director Ramji Gulati shared, “We wanted to create a visual experience that screams luxury, speed, and high energy. The chemistry between Rohan and Riya, the stunning visuals, and the vibe of the song—it’s all a perfect match.”

Singer Jordy Patel stated, ”This track is all about attitude and energy. We wanted to create something that makes people move, and trust me, this one’s a certified banger.”

Furthermore, Anushkaa Banerjee added, ”The moment I heard the word ‘Lamborghini,’ I knew it was special. The beats, the vibe, the whole feel—it’s electrifying! Can’t wait for everyone to groove to it.”

In the meantime, rapper BIGLUV said, ”Rap is all about storytelling, and this song lets me bring that swag and rhythm. ‘Lamborghini’ is a statement.”

Music Composer Shabbir Ahmed commented, “Music that makes you feel invincible—that’s what we aimed for. ‘Lamborghini’ is bold, stylish, and addictive”

Lastly, Lyricist Ajay Pal Sharma highlighted, “Lyrics give the song its soul, and we made sure ‘Lamborghini’ hits differently. Every word is crafted to bring out the luxury and thrill of the ride.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor