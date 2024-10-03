Lana Del Rey says hubby Jeremy Dufrene is 'the one and only'

Los Angeles [US], October 3 : Singer Lana Del Rey is in a state of newlywed happiness after tying the knot with Jeremy Dufrene earlier this month. The singer shared that they "are very happy" together, and are celebrating the joy of their new life as a married couple, according to People.

Jeremy Dufrene, 49, is an alligator tour guide, while Del Rey, 39, is best for her hit songs like "Tough."

The newlyweds recently enjoyed some quality time together, and their moments are now shared on the internet.

Although their relationship seems to have progressed quickly, the couple has known each other for a few years.

A source told PEOPLE that their "whirlwind romance" has worked well for them. "They initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year," the source said.

Friends of Del Rey hoped she would find love and get married.

"Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy. He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul," they said.

With this new chapter in her life, it seems that Lana Del Rey is truly embracing her happiness with Jeremy Dufrene.

