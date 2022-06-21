Lara Dutta and her entire family goes into isolation after her staff tests COVID positive

Lara Dutta's driver has tested positive for COVID-19 as per a E-Times report. A source close to the actress informs that Lara's family and entire staff were tested and the results have come out negative. The actress's family has been kept in isolation at her Bandra residence.

Lara had tested positive for COVID-19 in March and the BMC had sealed her residence back then. She was the only one in the family to have contracted the virus in March and the area was declared as micro-containment zone.On the work front, Lara was last seen in Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' with Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. She even did a few projects on OTT platforms including ‘Hiccups & Hookups’, ‘Hundred’ and ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’.