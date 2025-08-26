Lara Dutta calls No Entry 'a whirlwind of mad fun, incredible co-stars' as it turns 20

Mumbai, Aug 26 Actress Lara Dutta called her first comedy film, "No Entry", a whirlwind of mad fun and incredible co-stars, as the movie completed 2 decades of release.

Dropping a poster from Anees Bazmee's directorial on social media, Lara revealed that she was offered both the role she played and the role done by actress Bipasha Basu; however, she was intrigued by Kajal and hence decided to play her instead.

"20 years of NO ENTRY!!! Crazy how fast time flies!! This film will always remain one of my absolute favourites forever!!! My first foray into comedy….. I was offered both the role I played and the role that was eventually played by Bipasha….. I remember telling @aneesbazmee that the character of Kajal was so unlike anything I’ve ever encountered and I would have to really challenge myself to play a highly suspicious, loud, punjabi wife….. surprisingly I owned every bit of the character and had an absolute blast portraying her!!! Having @anilskapoor by my side, elevating our performance and every scene, was an absolute treat for a relative newcomer….", the former Miss Universe wrote.

Lara stated that she had not yet done "Partner" with Salman Khan and was intimidated by him on the set.

"It was like the superstar had arrived! But he was chilled out and fun and charming as hell!," she added.

She shared that Fardeen Khan was a revelation when it came to comedy, and she also ended up forming a bond with Celina Jaitly and Esha Deol that went beyond colleagues to a very special, and rare friendship.

Lara said that Bipasha was stunning and combined sex appeal and comic timing perfectly.

She recalled finishing the shoot for the "Aisa Jaadu Dala Re" track for "Khakee", and leaving straight from the studio for the airport to catch her flight to South Africa for the first schedule of "No Entry".

"It was where I’m arguing with my maid, asking her why her ‘choli’ was so well ventilated!. I was soooo excited to work with @aneesbazmee ! He was an absolute dream and delight to work with! I’m so glad I have had the opportunity in my career to be directed by him!," Lara concluded.

