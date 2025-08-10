Lara Dutta reveals Deanne Panday has been working tirelessly for her kids- Ahaan & Alanna

Mumbai, Aug 10 Just like several of us, actress Lara Dutta was also enchanted after witnessing "Saiyaara" starring debutant Ahaan Panday, who also happens to be the son of her good friend, Deanne Panday.

Lara revealed that she has known Ahaan since he was a toddler, and it’s been a pleasure to watch him grow into the thoughtful and well-brought-up, charming boy he is.

Sharing an emotional note for Deanne, or DP, her friend of more than 25 years, Lara revealed that she has been there for her every step of the way.

"She was there when I first moved to Mumbai as a teenager and knew no one, and she and her family made me feel like I had friends who would look out for me…. She was there when I won Miss India and Miss Universe , and kept me grounded and focused on my fitness and mental well being….. she’s been there through relationships and breakups and my wedding and the birth of my daughter, and more recently the loss of a parent…… she’s just been there, quietly, solidly…. With compassion and bravery and love….." Lara penned on Instagram.

The 'Andaaz' actress stated that she has seen Deanne work tirelessly for her family and her friends, despite being mentally and physically exhausted herself.

"Quietly slipping in and taking care of all that needs to be done, and has never asked for anything in return…..", Lara added.

The former Miss Universe added that Deanne loves her kids - Alanna and Ahaan, more than anything in the world.

Heaping praises on her dear friend, Lara wrote: "My darling DP….. I am so thrilled and proud of what your kids have accomplished and I know how hard you’ve worked and how hard you’ve prayed for their well being and success….. I hope all the many achievements both your wonderful kids will surely accomplish will be a glowing testimony to your good karma and the incredible person you are!"

