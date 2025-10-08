Lara Dutta takes pride in coming from a family of aviators: 'Flying runs in the blood'

Mumbai, Oct 8 Actress Lara Dutta takes pride in coming from a family of aviators. Commemorating the 93rd Indian Air Force Day on Wednesday, the former Miss Universe reflected on her celebrated legacy, which started with her grandfather, Chandra Kishore Dutta, who was a pilot for the British Overseas Airways Corporation.

Expressing her pride in her lineage, Lara penned on her official IG, "I grew up in a family of aviators……My grandfather Chandra Kishore Dutta was a pilot for the British Overseas Airways Corporation, that later went on to become British Airways. (sic)"

After her grandfather, her father, L. K Dutta also followed his father's footsteps.

"My father Wg. Cdr L. K Dutta ( Retd) , was a Vayu Sena ( Bar) gallantry award winner , winning his medals for his brave efforts in both the 1965 and 1971 wars".

Most recently, Lara's sister, Cheryl Dutta, also became a part of the first batch of women helicopter pilots commissioned into the Indian Air Force.

"Following in his footsteps, My sister, Sqn Ldr Cheryl Dutta was part of the first batch of women helicopter pilots commissioned into the Indian Air Force….", the 'Partner' actress wrote.

Sharing a photo collage of the three, Lara concluded, "They say flying runs in the blood. Nothing can separate my identity from that of being an Indian Armed Forces kid. On this 93rd Indian Air Force Day 2025 , I salute the brave air warriors who protect our skies and serve the nation with pride and glory."

Lara's father passed away on May 31st at the age of 84. Remembering her late father, Lara had shared a heartfelt note on social media, revealing how her father faced his illness like the true soldier he was.

"My wonderful, brave, fighter of a father, went quietly into the good night on the 31st of May…… He fought long and hard against an illness that debilitated him over the last few months…. He bore pain with the stoicism of a battle worn soldier and displayed a courage and willingness to beat the odds, that sometimes defied all logic….. He rewrote any concept I had of the body breaking down or succumbing to an inevitable end…..," the 'Chalo Dilli' actress wrote.

