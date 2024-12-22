Lashcurry becomes the winner on ‘MTV Hustle 4’

Mumbai, Dec 22 The Hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don’t Stop’ reached its culmination on Sunday, and saw the rapper Lashcurry being crowned the winner. Siyaahi from RAGA Ragers coveted the title of the OG Hustler.

The finale saw an intense showdown between Dharmik, Naam Sujal, Siyaahi, 99side, Vichaar and Lashcurry. MC Square and Uday Pandhi cranked up the energy with their guest performances.

Lashcurry, ecstatic about the win, said, “Winning ‘MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don’t Stop’ has been the most transformative experience of my life. From refining my craft to gaining immense love and support from fans, this stage has pushed me to my absolute best, especially RAGA sir who has helped me groom and become a better version of myself. I will cherish this win forever, and this trophy stands as proof of all the hard work I’ve put in over the years”.

This season also marked significant returns with Raftaar as the Judge, and special guest appearances by Badshah, Raja Kumari, King and Season 1 winner M Zee Bella. Notable industry figures like Seedhe Maut, Nazey, Riar Saab, and Sambata elevated the energy, while hosts Talha Siddiqui and JIZZY kept the vibe upbeat and engaging throughout.

Talking about claiming the title of the OG Hustler, Siyaahi said, “I’m truly grateful to the team of Royal Enfield Hunter MTV Hustle 4: Hip Hop Don’t Stop for having me on the show. A special thanks to RAGA sir for his invaluable guidance—I’ve learned so much from him and the entire squad. This experience, filled with learning, fun, and incredible memories with my co-hustlers, is one I’ll always cherish”.

Raftaar, who served as the judge on the show, said, “This season has been all about raw talent, passion, and love for desi hip-hop, and Lashcurry has shown all of that and more. It’s been amazing to see his journey and how much he’s grown—I’m so proud of him. A big shoutout to Raga, who joined us as a Squad Boss for the first time and helped guide Lashcurry to victory with his support and guidance”.

From chill-hop and lo-fi to trap, jazz, and beyond, the season spotlighted Indian hip-hop’s limitless creative horizons across genres. This season brought forth some breakthrough artists and performances, including Dharmik’s viral sensation ‘Khalbatta’, 99Side’s ‘Subeh Subeh’, a lyrical masterpiece. Madtrip’s Gujarati-infused rap performances, like ‘Kothi Bangle Wali’, ‘Hum Hai Jhalle’, ‘Dhiktana Dhiktana’ and ‘Boom Padi Dese’, showcased authenticity, while Pho’s high-energy track ‘Launde Crazy’ became a crowd favorite.

Judge Ikka said, “Lashcurry embodies the heart and soul of desi hip-hop. This season wasn’t just about competition; it was about growth, and Lashcurry’s transformation has been nothing short of phenomenal. Raga, stepping in as a Squad Boss for the first time, has been instrumental in nurturing this talent, and together, they’ve set a benchmark for future seasons. Hats off to everyone who made ‘MTV Hustle 4: Hip-Hop Don’t Stop’, a monumental celebration of raw artistry”.

The show delivered an extraordinary musical experience that seamlessly blended regional rhythms, and Bollywood melodies.

