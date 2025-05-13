"Last Day of a Long Schedule" Says Kartik as He Wraps Up Shoot for His Untitled Intense Musical Lovestory with Anurag Basu

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has successfully wrapped up a major leg of the shoot for his upcoming film, an untitled intense musical love story helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actor, known for his dedication and versatility, took to Instagram Stories to share the update with fans, posting a behind-the-scenes picture along with the caption: “Last Day of a Long Schedule ❤️‍🔥”.

While not much has been revealed about the film’s storyline, sources close to the project suggest that this collaboration between Kartik and Anurag Basu is unlike anything the actor has done before. With music playing a central role, the film promises a rollercoaster of emotions, passion, and soul-stirring melodies that will linger long after the credits roll.

The current schedule, which spanned several weeks, involved intensive filming at multiple locations. Kartik, who has immersed himself deeply into this demanding character, shared the update on social media. His social media post hints at the level of commitment and energy that went into completing the long schedule.

Directed by Anurag Basu, known for cinematic gems like Barfi! and Ludo, this film is expected to blend his signature storytelling style with Kartik’s evolving artistry. Fans are already eagerly anticipating more details about the film’s title, music lineup, which the makers have kept under wraps for now.With this, he has two more big projects lined up — Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla.



