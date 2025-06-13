Last leg of dubbing corrections for DNA done, says Atharvaa

Chennai, June 13 Actor Atharvaa Murali, who plays the lead in director Nelson Venkatesan's upcoming crime action drama 'DNA', on Friday night disclosed that the last leg of dubbing corrections for the film had now been completed.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, actor Atharvaa posted a picture of himself with his director Nelson Venkatesan and wrote, "Seven days to go, Done with the last leg of dubbing corrections. All Locked & Loaded for 20th June. See you all at the big screens !!"

It may be recalled that director Nelson Venkatesan had, during the audio launch of the film, said that this film would not have been possible without Atharvaa and Nimisha. "If Atharvaa was not there, this film would not be there. If Nimisha was not there, this film would not be there."

Atharvaa, during the course of his speech at the audio launch of the film, had said, "As far as DNA is concerned, even before Nelson sir came and narrated the script to me, the film's producer Ambeth sir told a line to me over the phone. I was excited because I have watched Nelson sir's films. At a time when fast paced films were being made, here was a director who would pause and take time to express the emotions in a film.

"I was excited about what Nelson sir had in mind. He told me the film's title was DNA. I immediately thought that this film would be science fiction and so on but I liked what he said about the title next. He said, 'DNA will be a story about Divya and Anand.'

"Nimisha plays Divya's character and I play Anand's character in the film. Director Nelson Venkatesan has a beautiful mind. Anybody can write a story but not everybody can write characters. Nelson writes beautiful characters. So, when we went to the sets, we had so much clarity that we were only looking to improvise. There was never any confusion on what had to be done," Atharvaa said.

The film, which has background score by Ghibran and songs by five new music directors, is slated to hit screens on June 20.

