Last rites of 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha's performed with full state honours in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 7 : The last rites of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha were performed with full state honours in Patna on Thursday.

She was known as the "Bihar Kokila" for her melodious renditions of folk music by millions of her admirers. She passed away on the evening of November 5 while being treated for septicaemia at Delhi's AIIMS.

The mortal remains of Sharda Sinha were brought to Patna on Thursday morning from Delhi.

Speaking toon Thursday after the rituals, her son Anshuman Sinha talked about her late mother.

"She worked to make the folk culture more beautiful. She gave the same culture to her children and explained the importance of it. This was her desire that the youth should always be in harmony with their roots. Now, she is not among us, but with her thoughts and her work, we can take inspiration," he told ANI.

Sharda Sinha's family earlier revealed the family's decision to hold her last rites at the same location where his father's final rites were performed in Patna.

"This is a sad time for us," said Anshuman. "She was very close to all of us, and it is a shock for everyone who knew her. My mother's presence was always felt through her songs, and her motherhood was reflected in both her music and her personality. She will always remain in the hearts of the people" he said.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also paid homage to the singer and said, "This is a loss which can never be recovered however, it is such a coincidence that the one who contributed so much in making the Chhath songs popular all over the world, left us on the first day of Chhath this year. My family had a long relationship with her. My father had a very good relationship, so today it is not between us. Just two days ago I met her in the hospital. I had a conversation with her that day. And I couldn't imagine that she was not among us after one day. In such a situation, this is a big loss not only for Bihar but also for our country."

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav paid his last tribute to the late singer and said, "Sharda Sinha was the pride of the nation, with her passing, a vacuum has been created. Her journey started with songs of 'Chhath Maiya' and it is such a coincidence that she passed away during Chhath Puja..."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national tributes, calling Sinha's death an "irreparable loss" for the music world.

He praised her immense contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music genres, particularly for her deeply moving Chhath songs, which are a staple of the annual Chhath Puja celebrations.

"The echo of her melodious songs will last forever," said the Prime Minister in a statement of condolence.

Sinha's impact on the traditional folk music scene has left an indelible mark, with her voice remaining a quintessential part of Bihar's cultural heritage.

Renowned for her soulful renditions, she was a cultural ambassador who brought the essence of Bihar's folk music to audiences nationwide and abroad.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also expressed his condolences, calling her an irreplaceable figure in the state's cultural history. Tributes also poured in from other political leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and other regional leaders.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced that the last rites of the singer, Padma Bhushan awardee, would be conducted with full state honours, as per an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office.

Sharda Sinha's death marks the end of an era in Bihar's folk music tradition. Her career, which began in the 1970s, spanned decades and included countless contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music.

She was particularly celebrated for her renditions of the songs associated with the Chhath festival, a key cultural event in Bihar, which her music had become synonymous with.

Her powerful and soothing voice, along with her deep connection to the land and its traditions, made her a beloved figure, not just in Bihar, but throughout India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor