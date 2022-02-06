Lata Mangeshkar Death: Celebs pay their last respects to legendary singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today at the age of 92. The veteran singer was admitted to a city hospital in early January this year after she tested positive for Covid-19 and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Around January 28, she was taken off the ventilator, after she showed slight signs of improvement. However, on February 5, Lata Mangeshkar's condition deteriorated and she was back on ventilator support. Soon after the news of her demise went viral a number of celebs reached the veteran singer's residence to pay their last respects.

