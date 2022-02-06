Lata Mangeshkar Funeral: Legendary singer to get state funeral on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's orders

Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded a state funeral. The last rites will be held in the evening.Thackeray in a statement said Lata Mangeshkar’s death was an end of a glorious era.Her melodious voice was immortal, he said, adding that everyone was in grief after hearing about her demise.She will continue to live amongst us,” the CM said in a statement.The funeral will be held will state honours, he added.“It is sad that Lata Mangeshkar has left us physically. She was a symbol of motherly blessing. Her voice has brought alive all situations in everyone’s lives. Her voice broke the barriers of language, region, caste, creed and religion,” Thackeray said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. In a series of tweets, PM Modi said that the singer has always wanted to see a strong and developed India."I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM Modi tweeted.The Prime Minister said that his interactions with Lata Mangeshkar will remain unforgettable. "I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," he tweeted.