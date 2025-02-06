Lata Mangeshkar painting makes it to the Limca Book of Records

Mumbai, Feb 6 The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar delivered numerous timeless melodies. It has been three years since the singer left for heavenly abode on 6th February. Celebrating her glorious journey, Jabalpur artist Ramkripal Namdev depicted various events related to Lata Mangeshkar's life on canvas.

He created a beautiful painting compiling approximately 1436 images of the singer. This painting has also made it to the Limca Book of Records. Not just that, the painting has also found a place in the Asia Book and India Book of Records.

Ramkripal Namdev revealed that he used to listen to Lata Mangeshkar's songs, and found her voice so beautiful that he got the idea to create a painting of Lata Mangeshkar.

Ramkripal Namdev further mentioned that he also took one of his paintings to Lata Mangeshkar. Although he could not meet the singer, he sent his painting to her through her secretary. The artist had told the secretary that it would be an act of great kindness if Lata Mangeshkar could sign the painting, however, she refused to do so, saying that the painting was so beautiful that if she signed it, its beauty would diminish. Later on, Ramkripal Namdev ended up giving the painting to the singer himself, which she finally autographed.

Ramkripal Namdev made the painting even though he is an amateur painter. He described it as the greatest achievement of life. The artist further informed that they run a series called 'Chitra Latika', under which exhibitions of Lata Mangeshkar's paintings have been held in several major cities of the country. These include the Jahangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, the Pu L Deshpande Art Gallery, the Lalit Kala Akademi in Delhi, the Jamini Roy Art Gallery in Kolkata, the Ravi Shankar Rawal Art Bhavan in Ahmedabad, and the Hiralal Rai Art Vivika in Jabalpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor