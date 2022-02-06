'Lata Mangeshkar remained a student till her last breath', shares lyricist Sameer Anjaan

Lyricist Sameer Anjaan is mourning the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and shared that she has taught him many great lessons.

Anjaan had penned the lyrics for songs like 'Ek Bar Chale Aao' title track (1983) and 'Raja Tere Raaste Se Hat Jaungi' from the film 'Ab Aayega Mazaa' (1984), voiced by the late nightingale.

Expressing his grief on her death, he told ANI, "There can be nothing sadder for the music industry than the demise of Lata Mangeshkar. Her work and her voice will always be with us. Our generation has learnt a lot from her and all the coming generations will also learn from her."

Taking about the things he learned from her, he shared, "One of the most important lessons she taught us is that she remained a student or a learner till her last breath. She always kept on learning. Even after a great experience, when she came to practice a new song, it seemed as if she is coming to sing the first song of her life."

Anjaan added that Mangeshkar had great knowledge of fields beyond music as well.

"I have learned a lot from her and she had knowledge of not just music but had great knowledge of politics, sports and all other fields. We have learned a lot and will keep learning from her," he said.

He concluded by praying for Lata Ji's soul and her family.

"I pray to God to give strength to her family in this distressing time and I request everone to pray to God to rest her soul in peace. People will always remember her for her brilliant work," he said.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She was the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours received during her singing career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', 'Lag Ja Gale Se Phir', among others, are some of her unforgettable songs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor