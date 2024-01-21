Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar reaches Ayodhya with his wife to attend Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 : Adinath Mangeshkar, nephew of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar arrived at Ayodhya along with his wife, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Talking about the auspicious occasion, he told ANI, "Nothing can be a more precious moment than this. We are here to witness the grand ceremony. We will also go to see the Chowk in the name of our respectful Lata didi. There is a lot of progress in Ayodhya. I can see many new hotels. It is going to be a tourist spot. It is a golden opportunity for us to be part of this grand event."

Talking about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, all the arrangements are being made for the special occasion. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

With just a day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people from all over the country and across the world are arriving in the city.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of pandits led by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

