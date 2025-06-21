Lataa Saberwal asks for privacy as she announces separation from husband Sanjeev Seth

Mumbai, June 21 Renowned television actress Lataa Saberwal left the netizens shocked as she announced her separation from her husband, actor Sanjeev Seth after 15 years of marriage through a social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Lataa wished her estranged husband for his future. Her heartfelt post read, "After prolonged silence...I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr. Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life."

Asking for privacy during this challenging time in her life, she added, "I request everyone to please respect my and my family’s peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. GRATITUDE."

"Please respect my and my family’s peace. Thank you, gratitude," Lataa captioned the post.

For those who do not know, Lataa and Sanjeev first met on the set of the popular show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", where they were seen as the on-screen parents of the lead character Akshara, played by Hina Khan.

After dating for some time, the couple finally tied the knot in 2009. These two have also been blessed with a son, whom they have named Aarav.

Back in 2013, Lataa and Sanjeev even participated in the celebrity dance reality show "Nach Baliye 6".

This was Sanjeev's second marriage as he was previously married to actress Resham Tipnis. These two were married from 1993 to 2004. The couple have two children - Rishika and Manav.

Sanjeev is yet to react to the announcement.

Lataa is known for her work in shows such as "Kehta Hai Dil", "Shaka Laka Boom Boom", "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki", "Main Teri Parchhain Hoon", and "Devi", along with others.

She was also a part of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's hit "Vivaah".

In 2021, Lataa made her decision to quit daily soaps public. Currently, she runs her own YouTube channel.

