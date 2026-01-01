Late actor James Garner starrer 'The Rockford Files' reboot in works

Washington DC [US], January 14 : The reboot of the critically acclaimed series 'The Rockford Files' is in the works, reported Variety. NBC has given the pilot order for the series.

According to the outlet, the pilot hails from writer and executive producer Mike Daniels. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman will executive produce, with Chris Leanza co-executive producing.

The original 'Rockford Files' was created by Roy Huggins and Stephen J. Cannell. It aired on NBC from 1974 to 1980, starring the late actor James Garner in the lead role.

The official logline for the reboot states: "A contemporary update on the classic series of the same name. Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organised crime," as quoted by Variety.

Along with Garner, the original show also starred Noah Beery Jr., Joe Santos, Gretchen Corbett, and Stuart Margolin.

According to the outlet, the show ultimately aired for over 120 episodes, while Garner reprised the role of Rockford in eight TV movies between 1994 and 1999.

As for Mike Daniels, the filmmakers previously created the drama series 'The Village,' and he also worked on shows such as 'Bluff City Law,' 'Shades of Blue,' and 'Taken.'

He also worked on shows including 'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' and 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,' reported Variety.

