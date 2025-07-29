Late filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak to receive a special tribute, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Marking the birth centenary of late filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak, a special tribute has been organised for him.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will honour Ritwik Ghatak, commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of the cinematic pioneer.

Known for his deep engagement with partition, social realities, and feminism, Ghatak's films like Meghe Dhaka Tara, Subarnarekha, and Komal Gandhar are now celebrated as masterpieces. His distinctive voice and revolutionary visual storytelling shaped the narrative of Indian cinema in ways that are still being studied and appreciated by filmmakers and scholars across the globe.

Speaking about the tribute, IFFM Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said, "Ritwik Ghatak was a visionary far ahead of his time. His cinema dealt with trauma, displacement, and identity with such poetic depth and urgency that it resonates even more today. At IFFM, we believe it is our responsibility to bring global attention to icons like Ritwik Ghatak, whose work shaped the conscience of Indian filmmaking. This centenary celebration is not just a tribute, it's a reminder of the kind of stories we must continue to tell."

IFFM 2025 will be held from August 14 to 24.

