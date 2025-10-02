"Laughter meets Satire" in Ammy Virk, Tania starrer 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' trailer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 : The trailer for Ammy Virk and Tania's upcoming Punjabi film 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' is finally out, promising a chaotic face-off between men and women.

A sequel to the National Award-winning original, 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' takes audiences on a ride filled with laughter, tradition and a meaningful social commentary.

The trailer follows a story where the women take charge of wedding celebrations, leaving the men in the backseat. As the women members strongly challenge the age-old norms, the men are left with nothing but struggles as they navigate their traditional roles in hilarious and unexpected ways.

The narrative explores the topic of gender co-existence while also weaving in moments of heartfelt comedy, family drama, and celebration.

Featuring Ammy Virk in the lead role, 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' also features actors like Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi, Nikeet Dhillon and Sardar Sohi.

Speaking on the same, Ammy Virk explained how the film has allowed several comical twists on the sidelines of a meaningful message.

"Seeing the characters adapt, stumble, and grow in this new setup was both fun and challenging as an actor. The energy on set was infectious, and I can't wait for audiences to enjoy this rollercoaster of laughter and emotion," he said, as per a press release from the makers.

Tania added that the film will show how men and women can work as equal, sharing responsibilities in a way that is fair and fulfilling.

Director Vijay Kumar Arora reflected on the sequel's purpose to strike a balance between humour and heart.

"The narrative celebrates co-existence and mutual respect, highlighting how traditions can evolve without losing their essence," he added.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal and Varun Arora under the banner of Zee Studios and VN Entertainment.

'Godday Godday Chaa 2' will hit theatres on October 21, 2025.

