"Laughter Never Goes Out of Fashion”: Binaiferr Kohli on Shaping India’s Most Beloved TV Comedies

When it comes to laughter on Indian television, one name that has stood tall for over a decade is Binaiferr Kohli. Along with her husband Sanjay Kohli—fondly called the “King of Comedy”—she has redefined how audiences consume humor on the small screen. As a producer, Binaiferr has consistently championed comedy at a time when television was dominated by melodrama, and today her banner Edit II Productions is synonymous with shows that bring joy into millions of homes every evening. From the cult-favorite Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain to the ever-entertaining Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, she has proved that laughter never goes out of fashion.

Reflecting on the journey, Binaiferr says, “We have been one of the few producers who have consistently been champions of comedy on Indian television. Sanjay is known as the king of comedy and I feel comedy is a sustainable genre in such a dynamic TV landscape because it is universal and all age groups watch it.”

In an era where dark thrillers and intense social dramas dominate OTT, she firmly believes that light-hearted family comedies hold a bright future. “If you give a good comedy with strong writing, clever punchlines, and strong performances—not just slapstick—the audience will always embrace it,” she explains.

Binaiferr admits that the taste of the Indian audience has evolved over the years. “We are not just drawn to emotions anymore; people want to see real, funny situations. They crave innocence and fun in comedy. Of course, we must strike a balance between keeping iconic catchphrases and ensuring the humor doesn’t feel repetitive. Catchphrases are the soul of such shows,” she says.

Her team also ensures that humor stays within healthy boundaries. “We have used edgy humor, but never crossed the line into vulgarity or offensive territory. We avoid political jokes or sensitive subjects like bomb blasts. Comedy must be light, fun, and never hurtful.”

Writing comedy, according to her, is no easy feat. “One episode of comedy equals five episodes of drama. We have written award-winning drama too, but comedy is far more difficult to sustain. We’ve been doing it for 12 years without repetition,” she says proudly.

Looking forward, Binaiferr hints at unexplored concepts in the genre. “There are plenty of comedy bases we haven’t yet touched. The audience can expect many more fresh shows from us soon.”