Lauren Gottlieb: I may have felt like an outsider at times in the past

Mumbai, May 9 Lauren Gottlieb is sharing how she turned the pain of feeling like an outsider into a source of strength and connection. She’s saying that by forming meaningful relationships and embracing different cultures, she’s created a sense of belonging that comes from within.

Asked that she has spoken about feeling like an outsider in different phases of her life,how did she transform that feeling into strength, Lauren, an American dancer-actress, told IANS: “Over time, I’ve built such strong friendships and chosen family all over the world, and that’s become such a beautiful, grounding thing for me.

“Wherever I go now, it feels like I’m wrapped in this big, tight hug of love and support. Being in different places, immersed in different cultures, has become something I really enjoy—it excites me, inspires me, and makes me feel connected rather than separate.”

She said she may have felt like an outsider, but the experience helped her.

“So while I may have felt like an outsider at times in the past, I think that experience helped me find a deeper sense of belonging in myself. And now, that sense of home travels with me,” said Lauren.

On the work front, Lauren has choreographed and performed on the number “Who Rules The World” from “The Royals.” It stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny.

The upcoming series, which will premiere on May 9 on the streaming giant Netflix, will have Bhumi playing an ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played by Ishaan.

Lauren was a contestant on the third season of the reality dance competition So You Think You Can Dance and played the lead role in the 2013 Indian dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

She was a runner up in the sixth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with choreographer and partner Punit Pathak in 2013. Two years later, she also judged the eighth season of the show.

