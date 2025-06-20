Lauren Gottlieb marries Tobias Jones in Italy, check pics here

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Actor-choreographer Lauren Gottlieb married her longtime boyfriend and content creator Tobias Jones in an intimate ceremony on June 11. The couple's close friends and families attended the wedding.

In a post on her Instagram handle, actress Lauren Gottlieb shared beautiful photos from her traditional Christian wedding ceremony in Italy. The actress donned a beautiful white gown for the wedding while Jones was dressed in a black and white tuxedo.

The couple looked adorable as they posed for the cameras. The couple shared a series of photos from their wedding. In one of the pictures, Lauren is seen walking down the aisle with her father as she makes her way towards Tobias Jones, who waits for her at the centre stage to say "I Do"

The couple also posed with their family members after the wedding.

Lauren-Jones also shared a picture of themselves with a cake as they celebrated their happy day.

While sharing the pictures, the couple penned a heartwarming note for the people who made their wedding beautiful and memorable.

"Mr. & Mrs. Jones 11.06.2025. On a Tuscan hilltop, with our hearts wide open, we promised each other forever. We've always felt this love was out there. A once-in-a-lifetime kind of love. And when we found it, and it felt like coming home. Marrying each other was the most beautiful day of our lives. It was joy. It was peace. It was everything we've ever dreamt of!", wrote Lauren.

She continued, "Our story found its stage at @casaledepasquinelli. It really felt like we stepped into a dream! @gabriele_pasquinelli_, @sara.gaddini, and @francescanieri76, you didn't just host a wedding, you held space for something sacred. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts! These were the most gorgeous and jaw dropping floral arrangements we have ever seen, thank you @weddingeco.catering.flower for making this dream a reality! To @nikagunchak, who saw us exactly as we are and made it timeless. Thank you for capturing these beautiful moments! More thanks to come! xx"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLHIGAiTcjK/?

Lauren is known for her roles in dance-based Bollywood movies, including ABCD, ABCD 2 and others. She also gained popularity for her performance in the Baadshah's song 'Mercy'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor