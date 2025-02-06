Lauren Graham says she will "always say yes" to 'Gilmore Girls' reboot

Washington [US], February 6 : Actor Lauren Graham, who is best known for portraying Lorelai Gilmore in the dramedy series 'Gilmore Girls' shared that she is always ready to work in its reboot.

The actress was recently asked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon if she would return for a potential reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I would, yes! I always say yes because it's the best part I ever had, and I love doing it," Graham said. "It was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me."

"The WB/CW dramedy, which ran from 2000 to 2007, centered around the relationship between thirtysomething single mother Lorelai and her teen daughter Rory (Bledel) living in Stars Hollow, Connecticut. The cast also included Melissa McCarthy, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Sean Gunn, Liza Weil and the late Edward Herrmann," as per the outlet.

Graham returned in 2016 for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a four-episode revival set nearly a decade after the original series' finale. It tracked Lorelai, Rory, and Emily Gilmore through four seasons of transformation.

She added, "I will say it can be strange at times because on the one hand, some people are starting to say, 'You raised me,' and I'm like, 'I hope there were other adults involved.' And then on the other hand, people are like, 'Oh, I just have the show on in the background. It puts my dog to sleep. We're not even listening anymore. It's just on like background music.," as per the outlet.

While Gilmore Girls was a hit in the early 2000s, the beloved show has continued to find second or third generations of viewers over the years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

