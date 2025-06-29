Lauren Sanchez wipes Instagram posts after wedding to Jeff Bezos

Washington [US], June 29 : Hours after marrying Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez has made a notable change. She has wiped her Instagram clean and updated her name on the platform to Lauren Sanchez Bezos, reported E! News.

Her feed now features only one post from the wedding, showing her and Bezos walking down the aisle. The caption simply reads: "06/27/2025."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLauL2FyWKO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The grand wedding, which took place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, had fewer than 200 guests in attendance for the three-day celebration, according to E! News. The guest list included many high-profile names, such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and Karlie Kloss.

According to PEOPLE, the couple's wedding ceremony began with a performance of "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley, sung by Matteo Bocelli to cheers from the guests.

Ahead of the ceremony, Bezos and Sanchez were photographed leaving the Aman Hotel separately, presumably heading for their wedding venue. The bride wore a retro-inspired, all-white suit and silk headscarf, while the groom sported a sleek black tuxedo and aviator-style shades. The couple had initially planned to hold their wedding ceremony on Saturday, June 28, at Scuola Grande della Misericordia, but made a last-minute location change due to security concerns stemming from ongoing protests against the wedding. These protests were organized by groups who viewed the event as a symbol of the growing divide between the wealthy and the less privileged.

Jeff and Lauren confirmed their engagement in May 2023, a few years after publicly revealing their relationship.

