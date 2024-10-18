Lawrence Bishnoi Allegedly Hires 60 Shooters To Assassinate Salman Khan: Reports

Actor Salman Khan is facing serious security concerns following threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This comes after the tragic death of his close friend, Baba Siddique, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, who was shot by three attackers on October 12. In response, Salman’s security has been significantly increased.

As per the latest report in Zee News, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has issued multiple threats to Salman Khan, warning of an assassination attempt. Recently, claims have surfaced that the gang has allegedly left behind 60 shooters to target Khan, raising serious concerns about his safety. The Mumbai police have been vigilant and have tightened security around Salman Khan, who has already been under constant surveillance due to the repeated threats.

In a separate report by India Today, it was revealed that Salman’s security team has also been reinforced with an additional eight to ten armed police officers. The Mumbai Police have established a command center at his residence, Galaxy Apartments, with constant patrols and AI surveillance cameras monitoring all entrances to detect any suspicious activity. Barricades have also been installed outside the building, preventing unauthorized visits, public gatherings, or people attempting to take selfies. Similar security measures have been extended to Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel, further ensuring his protection.