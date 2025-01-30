"Learning other language shouldn't be at cost of your own language": Javed Akhtar speaks at Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 30 : The grand inauguration of the 2025 edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) has begun with a blend of cultural discussions, art, and music.

Among the many luminaries present on the inaugural day was the celebrated lyricist, screenwriter, and poet, Javed Akhtar, who graced the stage to launch his latest book, "Gyan Seepiyan: Pearls of Wisdom."

During one of the sessions, Akhtar shared his profound thoughts on the importance of language, education, and cultural heritage.

Akhtar spoke passionately about the growing disconnection from one's roots in the face of urbanization and the modern educational system.

He emphasized the vital importance of preserving one's mother tongue. "In the current urbanization rush, we are slowly distancing ourselves from our languages. This has led to the diminishing presence of traditional poetry, including the iconic dohas (couplets), which form a rich part of our heritage. Language is not just a communication source. It is a vehicle in which tradition, culture, and continuity travel," he said.

He further expressed, "Writing this book 'Seepiyan' was not my idea. A friend of mine suggested it, and the idea resonated with me. Today's parents focus heavily on English-medium schools, which is a good thing, but it is essential that we don't forget our roots in the process."

Akhtar stressed that learning English or some other language should not be at the cost of one's mother tongue.

He explained, "English is undoubtedly the international language of the present time, and learning it is essential. Being multilingual is important. However, focusing exclusively on English at the expense of learning our own language is like planting a tree and cutting off its roots. It disconnects us from our culture, history, and the core of our identity."

He added, "I am not saying we should abandon English; it is crucial for progress. But I am advocating for the preservation and promotion of our own languages, as they are integral to our cultural and emotional identity."

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty also joined Javed Akhtar and session moderator actor Atul Tiwari to launch the book.

This year's festival, which runs from January 30 to February 3, 2025, in Jaipur, is drawing thousands of literary enthusiasts, authors, and cultural leaders from around the globe.

Over the course of five days, more than 300 speakers will engage in thought-provoking discussions on a wide range of national and international issues.

The inauguration ceremony saw several notable speakers, including Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple, and Sanjoy K. Roy, who welcomed the attendees to the grand celebration of literature and ideas.

The festival opened with an enchanting musical performance by Supriya Nagarajan, whose Morning Music set a serene tone for the event.

Supriya, a renowned Carnatic vocalist, has performed across Europe, India, and Southeast Asia, and is also the CEO of Manasamitra, a UK-based arts organization that promotes cultural diversity through music.

This year's festival also features various discussions on art, culture, and history, such as sessions on the Ajanta Caves, Dutch art, and the Ojas Art Award, celebrating Indigenous artists and their contribution to global art, as per a press note shared by JLF team.

