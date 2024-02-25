"Learnt a lot": Director Amit Joshi on working with Dharmendra in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 : Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's recently released romantic comedy film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' received positive responses from the audiences.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti).

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also starred veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

Talking to ANI, Director Amit Joshi shared his experience of working with the 'Sholay' actor in his debut directorial film.

He said, "Dharam ji is a legend. I learnt a lot from him, he is so dedicated. He always used to come on the set 1 hour early. He is such a great artist, he gave so much respect to the first time director and also asked me how to do the scenes and he himself even improvised on the set."

Sharing his experience of working with Dimple Kapadia, Amit told ANI, "She is very prepared, she asked me about the scenes a day before and we used to go through everything so that when we reach the set, both of us are completely ready."

"With the blessings of legends like them a film performs good and the environment on the sets remains positive. Their presence itself makes that moment very memorable. I had a wonderful experience and I learned a lot," he added.

As per Maddock Films, in 15 days, the film has minted Rs 124.63 crore Worldwide Gross.

On Sunday, Amit also dropped a special BTS video from the sets of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' that featured some fun filled moments of Dharmendra along with the other cast of the film.

Taking to X, Amit wrote, "This is how Dharam ji, our very own lucky charm, did all the jaadu tona with his acting brilliance on the sets of TBMAUJ and showered everyone with love!"

Taking to X, Amit wrote, "This is how Dharam ji, our very own lucky charm, did all the jaadu tona with his acting brilliance on the sets of TBMAUJ and showered everyone with love!"

Earlier, during a press conference of the film in New Delhi, Kriti shared her experience of working with the veteran stars in the film.

Talking about Dharmendra, the 'Mimi' actor said, "He is just too loving, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he places hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, then he takes his pictures and send it to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol) and then his sons send him voice notes telling 'Papa you're looking good'. So, I just feel that he is a family man. He's got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. He makes us laugh so much and his improvisation is always bang on! Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, "Oh no, we can't make him do another take." He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

She also recalled her experience working with Dimple Kapadia."Dimple ma'am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herselfunke chashme, kuch paanch colors the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them," she added.

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is produced by Maddock Films.

