"Learnt so much from him as an actor": Anupam Kher meets Kamal Haasan at Delhi Airport

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Anupam Kher met the superstar Kamal Haasan at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday.

On Instagram, Anupam Kher expressed his happiness at meeting Kamal Haasan, calling the artist one of the "Finest actors" of Indian cinema.

"Was delighted to meet one of the FINEST actors of Indian Cinema, Kamal Hassan ji at the Delhi Airport! Have been an admirer of his craft and varied performances for years. Have learnt so much from him as an actor. His list of great performances is countless!" wrote Anupam Kher.

The 'Tanvi The Great' director shared that they conversed for almost an hour at the Delhi airport, talking about cinema, favourite books, K Balachander, Rajinikanth and others.

"We sat in the airport lounge for almost an hour. In that one hour it seemed we spoke about a lifetime! So many topics- world cinema, K. Balachander sir, life lessons, favourite books and of course the great RajniKanth sir! It was a RICH conversation! Thank you sir for your wisdom, warmth and appreciation! Love, respect and prayers always!" concluded Anupam Kher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Director Anupam Kher recently extended his best wishes to the makers of 'Homebound' after they were shortlisted for a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

While talking to ANI, Anupam Kher referred to Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' and said, "I hope it reaches the final stage as well."

The actor also gave a shoutout to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which has been receiving an overwhelming response from audiences in theatres. The actor called it his "favourite film of the year."

"Dhurandhar is my favourite film of the year. I would like more and more people to go and watch it in large numbers," said Anupam Kher.

In 2025, Anupam Kher directed the film 'Tanvi The Great', which starred debutant Shubhangi Dutt in the lead role. The film was screened at the International Film Festival of India 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor