"Leave me out of it": Mahershala Ali jokes about Marvel's 'Blade Reboot' delay

Washington, DC [US], July 7 : The discussions and delays surrounding Marvel's 'Blade Reboot' have not only annoyed its fans but also some celebrities. Mahershala Ali is one of them.

While appearing on Vogue's 'Off the Cuff' alongside his 'Jurassic World Rebirth' co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, Ali dodged the question when Bailey asked how many Marvel films they've both starred in, reported Variety.

"Leave me out of it. That's a Scarlett question," Ali joked, as quoted by Variety.

"Well, there's one that we're very excited about," Bailey quipped back, referencing Ali's long-delayed 'Blade' reboot.

Although the feature comic book adaptation about the daywalking vampire hunter has been in production limbo for the past six years, Ali recently told Variety he remains ready to take on the titular role.

"Call Marvel," Ali said at the New York premiere of "Jurassic World Rebirth." "I'm ready. Let them know I'm ready," as quoted by Variety.

First announced in 2019, 'Blade' has experienced a revolving door of actors and directors, with Marvel unable to get the film off the ground.

Despite the ongoing issues, Marvel CEO Kevin Feige said at D23 Brazil 2024 that the comic book titan is "committed" to bringing "Blade" back to the big screen.

"We love the character. We love Mahershala's take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You're all up to date on what's happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU," Feige said as quoted by Variety.

It was recently revealed that Ryan Coolger's 'Sinners' featured costumes originally intended for 'Blade,' but went unused after the Marvel production hit a roadblock, hinting at another example of the movie's long delay.

Marvel first confirmed the Blade reboot with Ali back in 2019, according to Deadline.

