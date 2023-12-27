Lee Sun Kyun Death: Know all about Parasite actor's ongoing drug abuse case

Lee Sun Kyun, a renowned figure in the Korean entertainment industry, was discovered dead in his car on December 27. The Parasite actor was under a drug abuse case when the news of his death was reported. What was the drug case and how was Lee Sun Kyun involved? Let’s take a look:

What's the case

In October, Lee Sun Kyun’s name popped up after a Gyeonggi Shinmun report claimed that the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Unit was conducting an internal investigation against South Korean actor, L. Soompi reported that seven others were also charged with violating the Drugs Control Act. Soon enough, the Coffee Prince actor’s name surfaced and an investigation into the drug abuse allegations began. During the investigation, the police confirmed reports claiming that the actor paid a massive sum to a drug supplier after he was threatened. “It is true that L provided a significant amount of money to the drug supplier while engaged in marijuana use. We estimate the amount to be around 300 million won (approximately $221,900),” the police said at the time.

Lee Sun Kyun Questioned

The South Korean actor was questioned three times in the drugs case. First on Oct. 29, second on Nov. 3, when he was questioned for three hours and third on December 24. Lee Sun Kyun was brought in for questioning on Sunday and was interrogated for 19 hours by the drug crime investigation unit of the Incheon Police Agency. According to JTBC, as reported by Koreaboo, the actor denied conciously taking in hard drugs. “I had taken it through the nose, using a straw, but I thought they were sleeping pills. I did not know that they were drugs,” his statement was reported by the publication. After the questioning, he demanded a lie detector test be held.

Travel Ban

The Parasite actor were prohibited from leaving South Korea because of an ongoing investigation into allegations of drug use as of October 27.

Drug Test

Despite careful examination to address drug use queries, it was proven on November 3 that actor Lee Sun Kyun's hair was clean of drug residues. This suggested that he hadn't taken any of these drugs in the ten months prior.

Denial

Lee Sun Kyun’s Agency Statement

Lee Sun Gyun’s agency HODU&U Entertainment issued a statement stating they are looking into the allegations and that the actor had additionally filed a complaint against the person blackmailing him. “Our company is currently in the process of verifying the specific facts related to the allegations raised against Lee Sun Gyun. We are committed to cooperating fully with any investigations conducted by relevant authorities with utmost sincerity and honesty in the future. Additionally, Lee Sun Gyun has filed a complaint with the law enforcement agency against individual A, who is connected to the incident, for continuous blackmail and threats,” the agency said.

Personal Life

Lee Sun Kyun was married to actress Jeon Hye Jin for 14 years now and have two children.



