Legal troubles mount for Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai, Oct 24 Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has found himself at the center of controversy following the release of a recent advertisement.

In the commercial, the actor is seen dressed as a Maharashtra police officer, encouraging people to play poker on the app. According to the latest reports, a Hindu organization claims that this depiction harms the reputation of the Maharashtra Police by linking law enforcement to gambling. The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has sent a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Director General of Police, urging them to take action against Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of Big Cash Poker. In a formal complaint, Abhishek Murukate, the Maharashtra state coordinator for the organization’s social welfare campaign, Surajya Abhiyan, raised the issue in a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Director General of Police.

The letter demands strict action against both Siddiqui and Singh under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules of 1979 and the Maharashtra Police Act of 1951. The letter states, “This is alarming because the same police department files cases against such people and arrests gamblers. The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti’s ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ strongly condemns this, as it tarnishes the image of the Maharashtra Police. Ignoring this could lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using police uniforms.” “The Maharashtra police are trained through hard work, but this advertisement attempts to suggest that online gambling gives them skills. It is disappointing that no police officer has been compelled to take action against this application and it is unfortunate that complaints have to be made by others. We also wish that Maharashtra’s home minister also takes cognizance of the matter,” the letter adds.

In its statement, the Hindu organization emphasized that the advertisement is “harmful and disrespectful to law enforcement.” The Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has also urged Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to take action on this issue. Nawazuddin has yet to release a statement regarding the matter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor