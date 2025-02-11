'Legally Blonde' prequel series nears casting decision for Elle Woods

Washington [US], February 11 : Amazon MGM Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine are reportedly closing in on their choice for the lead role in the highly anticipated 'Legally Blonde' prequel series.

According to Deadline, sources close to the production, actresses Madison Wolfe and Lexi Minetree have tested for the iconic role of Elle Woods, a part that made Reese Witherspoon a household name in the early 2000s.

However, no official decision has been made yet, though one is expected soon.

Both actresses have made a strong impression in an extensive casting search that attracted numerous young actresses vying for the role, as per what sources told to Deadline.

In an ongoing search for the perfect young Elle Woods, Witherspoon, who will also executive produce the series, has been deeply involved in the process.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she shared that the audition process had been going on for months and that she had reviewed many audition tapes.

"I just love them all so much and they're doing such a good job," Witherspoon said during her appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Witherspoon was inspired to pursue a 'Legally Blonde' prequel after watching Netflix's 'Wednesday', hoping to explore Elle Woods' life before college and law school.

The prequel series, created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Elle in high school, showcasing the formative experiences that led her to become the confident and beloved character portrayed by Witherspoon in the 2001 romantic comedy 'Legally Blonde' and its 2003 sequel 'Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde'.

