"Legend": Diljit Dosanjh gets shout out from actor Siddharth over his appearance on Jimmy Fallon show

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh recently appeared on the popular 'The Tonight Show' hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

He performed his hit tracks 'G.O.A.T' and 'Born To Shine' to a thrilled audience. He was introduced as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet" by Jimmy Fallon.

It is the latest example of the Lover hitmaker capturing Western audiences, after he made history in 2023 by becoming the first Punjabi language singer to perform at the famous Coachella festival.

Diljit appeared on stage dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, complete with a matching turban,embodying his cultural roots.

After delivering his hit songs, Diljit sang the line "Mein hu Punjab" from his film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Videos posted on Fallon's official Instagram captured Dosanjh teaching Fallon Punjabi phrases and sharing light-hearted moments, including a glove swap featuring custom gloves from the show.

Diljit received praise from his fans worldwide over his appearance on 'The Tonight Show'. Members from the Indian film industry also hailed him.

Actor Siddharth on Wednesday took to Instagram Story and gave a shout out to Diljit.

"Chak de...LEGEND," he wrote, sharing a clip from Diljit's performance.

Meanwhile, on the film front, he was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' alongside Parineeti Chopra.

He also played a pivotal role in 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. His much-awaited song titled 'Bhairava Anthem' starring Prabhas from 'Kalki 2898 AD' was also released on Monday.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of 'Jatt and Juliet 3,' which is scheduled to hit theatres this month. Neeru Bajwa is also a part of the film.

Recently, Diljit and Neeru gave a glimpse of their close bond at the Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada.

Several videos from the concert surfaced online in which Diljit could be seen calling Neeru Bajwa the "Queen" of the Punjabi industry.

"My film journey started with Neeru Bajwa...she is here in the stadium. We all love you Neeru Bajwa ji. We all respect you. You are one and only queen of our Punjabi industry. Also, our film 'Jatt & Juliet 3' is coming...show us love," Diljit said in Punjabi, eliciting a loud cheer from the audience.After attending the concert of Diljit, Neeru took to Instagram and shared pictures from the gig."#diluminati #history I was blessed to witness this moment with my family one and only @diljitdosanjh only you could have done this! Thank you for making us all proud. Thank you @sonalisingh proud moment for every #punjabi ! #bcplace," she wrote.

