Legendary Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away at 83 Following Age-Related Ailments

Veteran Telugu actor and former Andhra Pradesh MLA, Kota Srinivasa Rao, passed away at the age of 83 at his residence in Filmnagar in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Born in Kankipadu in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Mr Rao made his debut with 'Pranam Khareedhu' in 1978. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he acted in over 750 films across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi languages, gaining fame for his versatile performances, particularly in villainous and character roles.Some of his notable films include 'Aha Naa Pellanta!,' 'Pratigatana,' 'Khaidi Number 786,' 'Shiva,' and 'Yamaleela.'

He was a recipient of numerous awards, including the Padma Shri in 2015 for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, and nine Nandi Awards. Beyond his acting career, he also served as a BJP MLA from the Vijayawada East Assembly constituency from 1999 to 2004.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep grief over the actor’s demise. In a condolence message posted on X, Naidu said, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable."

He was married to Rukmini and is survived by his two daughters. His only son, Kota Venkata Anjaneya Prasad, tragically died in a road accident in 2010. Many may not know that the versatile actor also lent his voice as a dubbing artist for Tamil actors like Goundamani and Manivannan in popular Telugu dubbed films. His unique voice brought a special energy to the characters he dubbed for. He even showcased his love for music with songs like “Ori Naayano” in Sisindri and “Mandu Babulam” in Gabbar Singh, which are still fondly remembered.