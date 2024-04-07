Legendary filmmaker Gangu Ramsay passes away at 83

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 : Known for his contributions to the Indian horror genre, revered filmmaker and cinematographer of the renowned Ramsay Brothers, Gangu Ramsay passed away at the age of 83 in Mumbai on Sunday.

His passing, after battling health issues for the past month, was confirmed by his family in a statement, "With profound sadness, we announce the passing of one of the Ramsay Brothers, the legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and the second eldest son of FU Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay."

Ramsay's creative genius was evident in his contributions to over 50 iconic films produced under the Ramsay Brothers' banner.

From classics like 'Veerana' and 'Purana Mandir' to collaborations with stars like Rishi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in films such as 'Khoj' and the 'Khiladi' series, Ramsay's work showcased his mastery of the craft.

Beyond the big screen, Ramsay made a lasting impact on television with groundbreaking shows like 'Zee Horror Show' and 'Saturday Suspense,' captivating audiences for over eight years. His influence also extended to regional cinema, working with eminent actors like Vishnuvardhan in the Kannada film industry.

As the industry mourns the loss of a visionary, Ramsay's remarkable body of work will continue to inspire and guide aspiring filmmakers for years to come.

"Today, we bid farewell to a visionary whose work will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace," read an excerpt from the statement.

